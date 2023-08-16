FCPS policy tightens restrictions on therapy animals in schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A move causing some controversy across the district, the Fayette County Public School Board has decided to limit the use of therapy dogs in schools.

“We find ourselves as a district in the dog business. When really, we’re in the kid business. We really tried out hardest to get there but at every turn, there were pitfalls and challenges,” said Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins.

By law, the district cannot ban service dogs.

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins and Chief Student Support Officer Deedeh Newbern explain that therapy dogs, however, will only be allowed in schools in ‘crisis’ situations, such as after a student death, while accompanied by a handler.

Or if a third party agency brings a therapy dog in for a special occasion.

“We also have to consider how students who benefit from it, weighs against students who are experiencing trauma from it. And finding a middle ground that weighs against both of their needs,” said Newbern.

The board said they had ‘two or three’ incidents last year involving animals on campus, but wouldn’t go into any details. They said the dogs increase the district’s liability risks.

So far, two petitions have been started to keep therapy dogs at Morton Middle and at Liberty Elementary.

“They serve a great purpose. The people who get the service, enjoy it and benefit from it. So if a dog is trained the right way, why wouldn’t you allow it?” explained Tom Smatlak.

The owner of Dog Training Elite of Central Kentucky, Tom Smatlak trains both service dogs and therapy dogs. He said a properly trained and certified therapy dog comforts and supports those in hospitals, nursing homes, and even in schools.

“It’s not a six-week program. It can take up to two-years to be at that level.”

Smatlak and his team personally go to owners’ homes and train in obedience, and have particularly seen an increase in demand for service and therapy training recently. You can learn more about Dog Training Elite by clicking the link here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.