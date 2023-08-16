FORECAST: Taste of Fall before Summer heat returns

WEATHER HEADLINES

Taste of Fall before Summer heat returns

Spotty showers possible Thursday night

Summer heat returns by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wonderful weather is on tap for today. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Evening clouds will give way to mostly clear skies overnight. Temperatures slide into the 50s and low 60s once again.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow as the wind gusts to near 25 MPH. Temperatures warm into the 80s for highs, however, humidity remains relatively low. A cold front sweeping through the area will keep some clouds overhead Thursday evening and night. Isolated showers are also possible as the front moves through, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures fall into the 60s by Friday morning.

Warmer weather builds over the weekend with a heat wave taking hold next week.

