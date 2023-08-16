Identity released after suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville that started Tuesday night.

Someone had reportedly barricaded themselves inside an apartment on North Shore Drive.

At one point, someone was “firing a weapon indiscriminately” from an apartment window at officers, according to Jeffersonville police.

People nearby were told to shelter in place, but that has since been lifted.

ISP confirmed Wednesday morning that a male suspect, identified as 65-year-old Richard D. Glass, was killed in the shooting. No one else was injured.

This is a developing story.

