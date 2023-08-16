Contact Troubleshooters
ISP investigating officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville overnight.

According to the Jeffersonville Police Department’s Facebook Page, someone barricaded themselves inside the Avia Apartments on North Shore Drive.

At one point, that person was “firing a weapon indiscriminately” from an apartment window at officers, according to Jeffersonville police.

People near by were told to shelter in place, but that has since been lifted.

This is a developing story.

