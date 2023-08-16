ISP serving search warrants at home of former Clark County sheriff

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are at the Jeffersonville home of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, collecting what appears to be boxes of evidence.

Troopers executed a search warrant at the home related to allegations of public corruption, fraud, tax evasion, ghost employment, and official misconduct.

Current Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples released the following statement:

“When the people of this county elected me Sheriff, I ordered a thorough review of the office, its budget, and much more. During that review, we uncovered evidence of troubling and potentially criminal behavior during the previous administration. Because no one is above the law, I referred the evidence we uncovered to the Indiana State Police to ensure an impartial and independent investigation. We’ll continue to cooperate with the independent investigation in every way that we can. Any questions about the investigation should be directed to the Indiana State Police.”

