Jack Harlow Foundation donates $50,000 to Louisville Ballet

By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow made a generous donation to Louisville Ballet and is encouraging others to donate as well.

Louisville Ballet received $50,000 from the Jack Harlow Foundation after they heard word the company had fallen on hard times since the pandemic.

Harlow went to the facility on Main Street to hear more about their story and what could be done to help.

“I desperately want for them to remain a staple in Louisville’s creative ecosystem for the rest of my life and beyond,” Harlow said in a post. “I strongly encourage anyone of means in our community to make a contribution to aid the ballet.”

“Louisville Ballet has thrived for 72 years as one of the most prestigious ballet companies in the country,” the post read. “This tradition of excellence is an impressive pillar in our local arts community.”

Louisville Ballet made a post through their Facebook page in response to the donation, saying they are grateful for Harlow’s commitment to his hometown art community.

To make a donation to Louisville Ballet, click or tap here.

