JCPS offering meal sites for students through Thursday while school is out
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After making the decision to cancel classes for Jefferson County Public Schools through Thursday, August 17, the district is offering meal sites for students.
JCPS has opened several meal sites that serve lunch on-site from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The sites will also provide snack bags for students to bring home. Registration is not required.
Any JCPS student can attend the following meal sites:
- The Academy at Shawnee - 4001 Herman St, Louisville, KY 40212
- Atkinson Elementary School - 2811 Duncan St, Louisville, KY 40212
- Bates Elementary School - 7601 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291
- Bloom Elementary School - 1627 Lucia Ave, Louisville, KY 40204
- Cane Run Elementary - 3951 Cane Run Rd, Louisville, KY 40211
- Chenoweth Elementary School - 3622 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40207
- Cochrane Elementary School - 2511 Tregaron Ave, Jeffersontown, KY 40299
- Crums Lane Elementary - 3212 S. Crums Lane Louisville, KY 40216
- Frayser Elementary School - 1230 Larchmont Ave, Louisville, KY 40215
- Greathouse / Shryock Elementary - 2700 Browns Ln, Louisville, KY 40220
- Greenwood Elementary School - 5801 Greenwood Rd, Louisville, KY 40258
- Hartstern Elementary School - 5200 Morningside Way, Louisville, KY 40219
- Hite Elementary School - 12408 Old Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40243
- Jeffersontown Elementary School - 3610 Cedarwood Way, Jeffersontown, KY 40299
- Kammerer Middle School - 7315 Wesboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40222
- John. F Kennedy Montessori Elementary School - 3800 Gibson Ln, Louisville, KY 40211
- Kerrick Elementary School - 2210 Upper Hunters Trace, Louisville, KY 40216
- Knight Middle School - 9803 Blue Lick Rd, Louisville, KY 40229
- Layne Elementary School - 9831 East Ave, Louisville, KY 40272
- Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School - 930 E Main St, Louisville, KY 40206
- Marion C. Moore School - 6415 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40228
- Newcomer Academy - 3741 Pulliam Dr, Louisville, KY 40218
- Price Elementary School - 5001 Garden Green Way, Louisville, KY 40218
- Shacklette Elementary School - 5310 Mercury Dr, Louisville, KY 40258
- Stopher Elementary School - 14417 Aiken Rd, Louisville, KY 40245
- Trunnell Elementary School - 7609 St Andrews Church Rd, Louisville, KY
- George Unseld Early Learning Center - 5216 Ilex Ave, Louisville, KY 40213
- Watterson Elementary School - 3900 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville, KY 40218
- Wilder Elementary School - 1913 Herr Ln, Louisville, KY 40222
- Young Elementary School - 3526 W Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY
