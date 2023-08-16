JCPS offering meal sites for students through Thursday while school is out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After making the decision to cancel classes for Jefferson County Public Schools through Thursday, August 17, the district is offering meal sites for students.

JCPS has opened several meal sites that serve lunch on-site from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The sites will also provide snack bags for students to bring home. Registration is not required.

Any JCPS student can attend the following meal sites:

The Academy at Shawnee - 4001 Herman St, Louisville, KY 40212

Atkinson Elementary School - 2811 Duncan St, Louisville, KY 40212

Bates Elementary School - 7601 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291

Bloom Elementary School - 1627 Lucia Ave, Louisville, KY 40204

Cane Run Elementary - 3951 Cane Run Rd, Louisville, KY 40211

Chenoweth Elementary School - 3622 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40207

Cochrane Elementary School - 2511 Tregaron Ave, Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Crums Lane Elementary - 3212 S. Crums Lane Louisville, KY 40216

Frayser Elementary School - 1230 Larchmont Ave, Louisville, KY 40215

Greathouse / Shryock Elementary - 2700 Browns Ln, Louisville, KY 40220

Greenwood Elementary School - 5801 Greenwood Rd, Louisville, KY 40258

Hartstern Elementary School - 5200 Morningside Way, Louisville, KY 40219

Hite Elementary School - 12408 Old Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40243

Jeffersontown Elementary School - 3610 Cedarwood Way, Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Kammerer Middle School - 7315 Wesboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40222

John. F Kennedy Montessori Elementary School - 3800 Gibson Ln, Louisville, KY 40211

Kerrick Elementary School - 2210 Upper Hunters Trace, Louisville, KY 40216

Knight Middle School - 9803 Blue Lick Rd, Louisville, KY 40229

Layne Elementary School - 9831 East Ave, Louisville, KY 40272

Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School - 930 E Main St, Louisville, KY 40206

Marion C. Moore School - 6415 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40228

Newcomer Academy - 3741 Pulliam Dr, Louisville, KY 40218

Price Elementary School - 5001 Garden Green Way, Louisville, KY 40218

Shacklette Elementary School - 5310 Mercury Dr, Louisville, KY 40258

Stopher Elementary School - 14417 Aiken Rd, Louisville, KY 40245

Trunnell Elementary School - 7609 St Andrews Church Rd, Louisville, KY

George Unseld Early Learning Center - 5216 Ilex Ave, Louisville, KY 40213

Watterson Elementary School - 3900 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville, KY 40218

Wilder Elementary School - 1913 Herr Ln, Louisville, KY 40222

Young Elementary School - 3526 W Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY

