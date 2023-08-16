Contact Troubleshooters
Lexington teacher facing federal charges

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington teacher is now looking at federal charges relating to child pornography.

According to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court, Kevin Lentz, a teacher at Henry Clay High School, committed several offenses involving the sexual exploitation of children.

He was arrested last week in Lexington, facing seven counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, 10 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors and six counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Court records indicate Lentz began messaging the victim in March of 2023.

WKYT has since learned the victim is a 9-year-old male living in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officials with Homeland Security say that during the entire conversation, Lentz sent 85 images of pornography and also requested that the victim delete the pictures.

Preliminary court documents indicate he’s facing charges of producing child pornography and enticing a minor.

Lentz was placed on administrative leave by Fayette County Public Schools.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

