LMPD investigating hit-and-run on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A hit-and-run reportedly happened late Tuesday night in Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said MetroSafe was informed around 11:30 p.m. by a passing driver heading north on Bardstown Road about someone down in the center median near the intersection Bardstown Road and Meadow Drive.

Louisville Metro police said an adult pedestrian was crossing the northbound lanes of Bardstown Road when they were hit by an unknown vehicle traveling in the left-hand lane. The driver of that vehicle allegedly failed to stop and render aid.

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the adult dead.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

