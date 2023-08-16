Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Parks and Recreation Community Centers open Wednesday, Thursday to help parents

(Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If parents are looking for options on what to do with their kids while school is out, Louisville’s 14 Metro-owned community centers will be opening Wednesday and Thursday.

Community centers will be opening at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 17, to help parents across the community.

With some help from their non-profit partner, I Would Rather Be Reading Sun Valley, South Louisville, and Portland sites will be offering fun, educational programming and engagement along with recreational activities.

Most centers offer afternoon meals courtesy of Dare To Care, but parents are still encouraged to provide snacks and drinks for their children if they are attending a center during the morning.

“We’re trying to step up and offer a little assistance and relief for families throughout the city as the kids prepare to go back to school,” Assistant Director of Recreation Ben Johnson said.

For a full listing of centers, click here.

