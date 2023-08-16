Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville overnight.

According to the Jeffersonville Police Department’s Facebook Page, someone barricaded themselves inside an apartment on North Shore Drive.

At one point, that person was “firing a weapon indiscriminately” from an apartment window at officers, according to Jeffersonville police.

People near by were told to shelter in place, but that has since been lifted.

ISP confirmed this morning a male suspect was killed in the shooting. No one else was injured.

This is a developing story.

