Man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood

W Market St & S 26th St
W Market St & S 26th St(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday night.

Louisville police said the shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. near the intersection of West Market Street and South 26th Street.

Officers arrived and immediately rendered aid to a man who was shot.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be handling the investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal,

