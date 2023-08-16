Neighbors describe man killed in Jeffersonville officer-involved shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police said 64-year-old Richard Glass was killed at the Avia Apartments on North Shore Drive after shooting at police from his apartment window.

People at the apartment complex said Richard Glass was a nice man, but they felt he was troubled and wished he was able to get help before things took a turn for the worse.

“It was scary,” neighbor Megan Dunn said. “It was terrifying because you never expect, I mean I never expected anything like this to happen here.”

For people living in the Avia Apartments in Jeffersonville, Tuesday night was out of the ordinary.

The 911 calls started coming at around 9:30 pm when a neighbor called in a welfare check for Richard Glass after he shared he didn’t want to go back to jail.

The next call came from Glass himself. He said he thought his phone was being hacked and wanted help from law enforcement.

When law enforcement arrived, police said Glass didn’t believe they were officers and told them he had a weapon.

Officers left his door to de-escalate the situation and that’s when neighbor Braden Lott said he saw Glass shooting his firearm.

“I was out here walking my dog and the gentleman was out that window over there actually just brandishing a firearm, shooting left and right and everywhere.,” Lott described. “He was throwing stuff out of his window and all around creating a ruckus.”

From there, Jeffersonville PD brought in more officers and a SWAT Team.

Police said Glass started shooting at officers from his window and that’s when a SWAT Officer shot and killed Glass in his home.

One neighbor said that Glass was very kind but troubled, and she never thought anything like this would happen to him.

“He was really nice,” neighbor Marie Devine said. “I mean one time I had two bags of trash, and he took one of my bags of trash to the garbage for me, and he would always tell me how cute my dogs were. But he used to sleep in his car and just leave his car running and leave his groceries outside.”

Other neighbors said that while Glass was nice, there were times when he did show another side of himself.

“I mean I drive a diesel truck and he was driving a challenger, and he would come up to me and put his hands on me and put his fingers in my face saying that I siphoned his gas and saying that I stole something from him,” Lott said.

Neighbors said that Glass was a veteran and feel he was suffering from PTSD.

After learning of his death, Dunn is now pleading for people to be nice to everyone because you never know what someone is going through.

“I just think sometimes like people go through some things, and it makes them do things,” Dunn said. “I don’t want the rumors circulating that he was some terrible person.”

Glass has had some run-ins with the law including an arrest as recent as March in Indiana for driving a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person and possession of marijuana.

ISP said they are still investigating this shooting.

