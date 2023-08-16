Non-profit providing free child care at Louisville community centers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The non-profit I Would Rather Be Reading has teamed up with Metro Parks and Recreation to look after dozens of children all day Wednesday and Thursday.

Students have access to educational programming and engagement, recreational activities, gymnasiums, wifi, computer labs, and more.

The non-profit’s mission is to provide equitable access to literacy education for children through after-school programs and summer camps.

The directors said after learning JCPS parents might need some help, they came up with the idea to partner with the city to open up three recreational sites at the Portland, Sun Valley and South Louisville Community Centers.

“I am excited because I get to see my friends,” a JCPS student said. “Happy because I can get out of the house and adventure.”

Each center is staffed by EVOLVE 502 and Metro Parks and Recreation volunteers.

”We are going to do read-alouds, have craft activities, we have STEM activities, so all that,” I Would Rather Be Reading Executive Director Ashley Dearinger said. “We have enough fun stuff to keep them engaged all day.”

Each center is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

