Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Non-profit providing free child care at Louisville community centers

The Portland Community Center
The Portland Community Center(WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The non-profit I Would Rather Be Reading has teamed up with Metro Parks and Recreation to look after dozens of children all day Wednesday and Thursday.

Students have access to educational programming and engagement, recreational activities, gymnasiums, wifi, computer labs, and more.

The non-profit’s mission is to provide equitable access to literacy education for children through after-school programs and summer camps.

The directors said after learning JCPS parents might need some help, they came up with the idea to partner with the city to open up three recreational sites at the Portland, Sun Valley and South Louisville Community Centers.

“I am excited because I get to see my friends,” a JCPS student said. “Happy because I can get out of the house and adventure.”

Each center is staffed by EVOLVE 502 and Metro Parks and Recreation volunteers.

”We are going to do read-alouds, have craft activities, we have STEM activities, so all that,” I Would Rather Be Reading Executive Director Ashley Dearinger said. “We have enough fun stuff to keep them engaged all day.”

Each center is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more about the programs, click or tap here.

To learn more about I Would Rather Be Reading, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Thrillville
Kentucky State Fair offers one day discount for JCPS students, families
UPDATE: Identity released of bicyclist struck, killed in Lyndon
Motorcyclist killed in Fern Creek area crash
Timothy Stone, 40, of Owenton
Man says he had 10 beers, a shot prior to deadly shooting of Carroll Co. student
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma

Latest News

Parents addressed the JCPS school board meeting.
Parents share thoughts with JCPS leadership at packed school board meeting
LMPD provides information on road closures for Kentucky State Fair
The 29th annual Tuxes and Tails ‘Grand Ole Pawpry’ Gala was held on Saturday at the Louisville...
Kentucky Humane Society hosts Tuxes and Tails Gala
As JCPS officials are working on transportation solutions, the school board is using their...
JCPS board seeks community input on district goals, needs