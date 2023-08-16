Parents share thoughts with JCPS leadership at packed school board meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents told the JCPS board they want results and not promises moving forward to prevent another busing disaster, and push for more equitable schools.

Some parents weren’t able to get into the meeting because the room was at capacity.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio was on the hot seat in front of the board on Tuesday, and he accepted much of the responsibility.

“I take responsibility for not asking the tough questions and not being as involved in the oversight as I should’ve been,” Pollio said at the meeting.

Some in the crowd wanted to hear more than an apology.

“I appreciate the apology but honey you can stop now for real,” Shayla Porter said. “Because the truth is my mother said something to me a while back, I’m so glad that you are sorry, but I just want you to change so stop saying that.”

In the first board meeting since the busing disaster, Pollio and his team told the board what happened on the first day of school and presented short and long-term fixes.

“It was about not anticipating these problems,” Pollio said. “And they should’ve been anticipated and they should’ve been taken care of over the summer months. There is no doubt about that.”

The school board expressed their disappointment.

“The report that you gave I guess just preliminarily is damning on many levels,” board member Corrie Shull said. “It sounds as though people just didn’t do their jobs. That’s unacceptable.”

“Since 1975 when the two districts came into my knowledge, we’ve never had a student taken off the bus at 9:58 p.m.,” board member Dianne Porter said. “This is unacceptable.”

“Trust takes communication, honesty, and transparency,” board member Joe Marshall said. “On the first day of school, this team failed on all three of those levels.”

But some people in the crowd weren’t going to let the board off that easily.

“And while Dr. Pollio has publicly accepted responsibility for this transportation disaster, I want to clarify that it was not his responsibility alone,” Patricia Mathison said. “This board voted and approved the plan with one lone vote against it.”

Board member Dr. Chris Kolb accepted some responsibility.

“One of the things that each of us has to do is ask ourselves, did we contribute to this in some way,” Kolb said. “And I think it’s clear as a board member that I didn’t do enough to ensure that JCPS administration invested time and resources to adequately prepare for the momentous change that we were undertaking.”

The board expressed how they wanted to move forward and fix things and asked for an external audit of exactly what led to the busing disaster.

Parents say a big problem with JCPS is not busing, but an equity problem.

They told the board, if schools were all at the same education level, students wouldn’t have to go across town to get a quality education.

One mom was also upset about the conditions for students who were stuck at the busing compound.

“The busing isn’t working, it hasn’t worked since 2017,” Maureen Worden said. “It didn’t work this week, this past week, It was an epic failure. My son, he has a cellphone. Thank God I was able to communicate with him. He was at the compound, I knew he was safe. But when he got home he said that there was no food they didn’t offer him water and he was very, very upset.”

Other parents wanted to know why the superintendent turned down a meeting with bus drivers after they brought up concerns.

The district will get to try again on Friday when elementary and middle school kids go back to school. Then on Monday, high schools will also reopen.

(Watch the full meeting below)

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.