UK scientist’s research helping create a less bumpy airplane ride

WKYT News at 5:30 PM
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You have probably experienced turbulence if you’ve ever taken a flight to your destination.

We went to the University of Kentucky, where a scientist is working on making your flight a little less bumpy.

Dr. Sean Bailey, a mechanical and aerospace engineering professor at the University of Kentucky, showed us an infrasonic microphone.

“This is a very special sensitive microphone that can pick up sound waves that are at frequencies below what humans can hear,” said Dr. Sean Bailey.

They are created by clear air turbulence, that’s different from the turbulence caused by storms.

“This is the kind of turbulence that your pilot can’t detect when you are flying in an airliner,” Bailey said.

So, Bailey and his team built a CubeSat containing the microphone.

“It is currently down in Argentina being loaded onto a glider that can fly up to the stratosphere,” Bailey said.

“There will be two pilots onboard, there will be a tow plane that will take the aircraft up to about 45,000 feet, and then they will release it, the glider will then try and ride these mountain waves that are coming off the Andes, down in Argentina,” Bailey said.

The CubeSat will collect information, which students will then analyze.

“What we want to do is provide them with technology that detects the turbulence, avoid it, and try and keep all the passengers safe as possible,” said Bailey.

The CubeSat is currently flying over Argentina.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

