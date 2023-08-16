UPDATE: Identity released of bicyclist struck, killed in Lyndon

LYNDON, Ky. (WAVE) - The bicyclist who died after a crash involving two vehicles in Lyndon has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 39-year-old Rajan Sharma died from blunt force injuries sustained from the crash. His death is being ruled as an accident.

The Lyndon Police Department and St. Matthews Fire and Rescue were called to the intersection of LaGrange Road and Blue Vale Way on Tuesday just before 7:20 a.m.

Lyndon police said the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Both of the drivers reportedly stayed at the scene and were cooperative with police.

The Lyndon Police Department is still investigating the crash with the assistance of the Louisville Metro Police Department Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.