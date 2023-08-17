Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

BBB provides tips on avoiding Maui relief scams

(Hawaii News Now)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As recovery efforts continue in Hawaii due to the Maui wildfires, there are Kentuckians and Hoosiers who want to help.

However, bad actors always show up in cases of tragedy. The Better Business Bureau serving Greater Kentucky and South Central Indiana wants everyone to know there’s concern regarding fake charities.

“We strongly recommend that you start with well established accredited charities,” said BBB’s Whitney Adkins. “These are organizations that have been in operation for years, they know what they are doing, they have it down to a science, they can get boots on the ground quickly and have supplies to people quickly.”

BBB serving Greater Kentucky and South Central Indiana hasn’t received any complaints of people falling victim to fundraising scams, but it’s also very early in the recovery process. Scammers usually claim to help victims, but then take any and all donations and run.

Click here for more information from the BBB serving Greater Kentucky and South Central Indiana.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Identity released of bicyclist struck, killed in Lyndon
Coroner Identifies man killed in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville identified
Taylor Childers, 29, of Louisville, and Steven Andre Jones, 26, of Madison, Ind., were arrested...
2 charged in attempt to use prosthetic limb to smuggle drugs into the Oldham County jail
W Market St & S 26th St
Man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood

Latest News

Deadly early morning crash in Shively left dozens without power
LMPD: Heavy police presence near East Liberty, South Shelby streets
On Aug. 17, 2023, Onyx Sands, 6, wheels herself out of Frazier Rehabilitation Institute. She...
Young victim of road rage shooting goes home
Gun violence reduction competition offering more than $6,000 for best idea