‘The best day ever’: 6-year-old shot in back goes home from Frazier

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A six-year-old girl shot in the back during a road rage incident on July 10 was released from Frazier Rehab Thursday.

Onyx Sands had been receiving around-the-clock care at Frazier until on Thursday she was ushered out the doors with a parade of people.

She said it was the best day ever, and now she’s rolling into the next chapter of her life in a wheelchair she may have to use forever.

The day marks a major milestone for Onyx and her family. She finally gets to go to her home after more than a month in the hospital but her family is still searching for justice.

Before she left the hospital, Onyx got to ring a bell producing a sound that meant she was going home.

It felt so good that she had to do it twice, and she already has plans once she leaves Frazier Rehab.

“We’re going to watch the Ninja Turtle Movie and get pedicures,” Onyx said.

For 39 days, Onyx and her family were stuck behind hospital walls.

Through all the trials and tribulations Onyx has kept a smile on her face, and now she’s heading home.

“The whole house is going to turn into my room,” Onyx said.

Her mom, Chyna Sands, said that’s the spirit that has given her strength.

“It’s because I don’t have any choice,” Sands said. “I have her watching my everything and when I have moments I’m going to break down she’s rubbing my back telling me, you know it’s going to be okay. So how can I be down and sad about a situation that she’s optimistic about.”

That situation Sands is referring to is Onyx’s new reality.

She’s confined to her wheelchair and may never be able to walk again, and so they’re still trying to figure out what a new norm would look like.

“We still have to work on some things about schools,” Sands said. “What we’ll probably do is just hospital. We’re going to do outpatient rehab, and we’re going to figure out what our new norm looks like and try to get into a rhythm of things.”

That includes continued therapy. Dr. Catherine Schuster, who Onyx calls Dr. Shoes, points to the 6-year-old’s optimism as a key to her success.

She said that with an injury of this magnitude, they have to address her physical and mental recovery moving forward, but she’s taking the adjustments in stride.

“There are not many six-year-olds like Onyx,” Dr. Schuster said. “She wakes up every day with a smile on her face, even when she’s pretending”

However, what is real is their determination to know who did this to Onyx, and it’s something they’re still working on.

“So we are still trying to get justice for Onyx,” Sands said. “Hopefully it will come sooner than later. I would love nothing more than to rest comfortably at home with my baby knowing that the people responsible are actually being held accountable.”

In the meantime, Onyx has the support of dozens cheering her on that have her back for the ride because there’s nothing like being Onyx Strong.

While the family waits for answers, Onyx is just happy to sleep in her own bed and play with her toys, aspirations every six-year-old deserves to have.

If you’d like to donate to help the family pay for their medical bills you can find their GoFundMe by clicking or tapping here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW:

