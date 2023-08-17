Coroner Identifies man killed in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A hit-and-run reportedly happened late Tuesday night in Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said MetroSafe was informed around 11:30 p.m. by a passing driver heading north on Bardstown Road about a man down in the center median near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Meadow Drive.

Louisville Metro police said the man was walking across the northbound lanes of Bardstown Road when he was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling in the left-hand lane. The driver of that vehicle allegedly failed to stop and render aid.

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 67-year-old David Greg Shoen.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.