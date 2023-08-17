Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Coroner Identifies man killed in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A hit-and-run reportedly happened late Tuesday night in Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said MetroSafe was informed around 11:30 p.m. by a passing driver heading north on Bardstown Road about a man down in the center median near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Meadow Drive.

Louisville Metro police said the man was walking across the northbound lanes of Bardstown Road when he was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling in the left-hand lane. The driver of that vehicle allegedly failed to stop and render aid.

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 67-year-old David Greg Shoen.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Thrillville
Kentucky State Fair offers one day discount for JCPS students, families
UPDATE: Identity released of bicyclist struck, killed in Lyndon
Motorcyclist killed in Fern Creek area crash
Timothy Stone, 40, of Owenton
Man says he had 10 beers, a shot prior to deadly shooting of Carroll Co. student
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma

Latest News

JCPS family discount, more: what to know for opening day of Kentucky State Fair
The impact missing class has on students
Congresswoman Erin Houchin began her career as a family preservation worker for the New Hope...
Representative Houchin visits Family and Children’s Place
Neighbors of Richard Glass share what he was like after his run-in with Jeffersonville Police.
Neighbors describe man killed in Jeffersonville officer-involved shooting