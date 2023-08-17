Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Deadly early morning crash in Shively leaves dozens without power

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A deadly crash in Shively has left dozens without power early this morning.

Shively police said drivers should avoid the 4100 block of Dixie Highway, which is just north of the Watterson near Best Western and Bearno’s.

According to a release, police received a call around 1 a.m. about a vehicle with two people in it ramming into a utility pole. One of the occupants was taken to a hospital and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

The damage to the utility pole has caused some power outages, which has left about 150 customers nearby in the dark.

Louisville Gas & Electric said workers are out right now getting power back on. Click here for the LG&E Outage Map.

The collision is still being investigated by the Shively Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville identified
UPDATE: Identity released of bicyclist struck, killed in Lyndon
Coroner Identifies man killed in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road
W Market St & S 26th St
Man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood
Taylor Childers, 29, of Louisville, and Steven Andre Jones, 26, of Madison, Ind., were arrested...
2 charged in attempt to use prosthetic limb to smuggle drugs into the Oldham County jail

Latest News

JCPS family discount, more: what to know for opening day of Kentucky State Fair
The impact missing class has on students
Coroner Identifies man killed in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road
Congresswoman Erin Houchin began her career as a family preservation worker for the New Hope...
Representative Houchin visits Family and Children’s Place