Deadly early morning crash in Shively leaves dozens without power

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A deadly crash in Shively has left dozens without power early this morning.

Shively police said drivers should avoid the 4100 block of Dixie Highway, which is just north of the Watterson near Best Western and Bearno’s.

According to a release, police received a call around 1 a.m. about a vehicle with two people in it ramming into a utility pole. One of the occupants was taken to a hospital and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

The damage to the utility pole has caused some power outages, which has left about 150 customers nearby in the dark.

Louisville Gas & Electric said workers are out right now getting power back on. Click here for the LG&E Outage Map.

The collision is still being investigated by the Shively Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.