Deadly early morning crash in Shively left dozens without power

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A deadly early Thursday morning crash in Shively left dozens without power until the afternoon.

Shively police received a call around 1 a.m. about a collision in the 4100 block of Dixie Highway, which is just north of the Watterson near Best Western and Bearno’s.

According to a release, a vehicle with two people in it rammed into a utility pole. One of the occupants was taken to a hospital and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

The damage to the utility pole caused some power outages, which had left about 145 customers nearby in the dark.

Louisville Gas & Electric had workers restoring power. The LG&E Outage Map showed that power has been restored.

The collision is still being investigated by the Shively Police Department.

