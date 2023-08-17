FORECAST: Another sunny, pleasant day; Few showers overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy river fog this morning

Below-average highs through Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine today as temperatures warm into the 80s for highs. It will be a bit breezy, as the wind gusts to near 25 MPH. An approaching cold front will increase clouds this evening. Scattered showers are possible this evening as the cold front pushes through; many areas will stay dry. Rain chances decrease after midnight.

Temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s by tomorrow morning as the clouds clear. Fabulous Friday weather is on tap. Behind the front we’ll see lower humidity and cooler temperatures; look for highs near 80°. We’ll also see plenty of sunshine in the forecast tomorrow. Clear skies remain Friday night. Lows fall into the 50s and low 60s once again.

Warmer weather builds over the weekend, with a heat wave taking hold next week.

