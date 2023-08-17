Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Enjoy the pleasant weather while you can!

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy fog possible early Thursday morning
  • Scattered showers arrive with a cold front Thursday night
  • Lower humidity and sunshine for the end of the week, but a heat wave looms next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A band of showers and storms will approach from the north between early evening and midnight tonight, giving many areas as quick round of rain. Gusty winds are possible, but severe weather is unlikely. Lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s.

Sunshine will be a big part of Friday’s forecast as we see one of the best weather days of the summer! The humidity behind Thursday night’s cold front will tank, making for a much drier feel to the air by Friday afternoon as highs get into the 70s and 80s.

Friday night looks nice and cool for us as the lower humidity allows temperatures to fall well into the 50s in rural areas and lower 60s in urban settings.

Despite a lack of cloud cover, that familiar smoky wildfire haze from the north will be back on Saturday. Thankfully this smoke is forecast to stay high enough in the atmosphere to keep from causing air quality problems in our area.

The smoky haze may linger into Sunday, but it will likely be thin enough to allow our well-advertised heat wave to begin. This stretch of 90s looks to last through all of next week and possibly beyond, only allowing for a small storm chance to creep in by late next week. Our lawns and gardens may become crispy by that point, so the exactness of the rain forecast by then will become critical.

Stay tuned!

WAVE Midday Weather - Thursday, August 17, 2023

