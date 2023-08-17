Contact Troubleshooters
Gov. Beshear announces key dates coming up for sports betting in Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear today laid out a timeline for the rollout of sports betting in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear today laid out a timeline for the rollout of sports betting in Kentucky.(Source: WAVE News)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear today laid out a timeline for the rollout of sports betting in Kentucky.

In-person bets begin on Sept. 7 at licensed retail facilities.

“The countdown is on. We are just three weeks away from sports wagering in Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are ready to deliver the quality entertainment experience Kentuckians asked for, while bringing money to the state to support pensions and free up funds that can be used to build a better Kentucky.”

Sports Betting Timeline:

Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 12:30 p.m. CDT: The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission will meet to vote on license applications and decide which retail facilities and mobile applications will be approved for use in Kentucky.

Monday, Aug. 28, at 5 a.m. CDT: Kentuckians can pre-register an account with approved mobile apps.

Thursday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m. CDT: Wagerers can place an in-person bet at licensed retail facilities.

Thursday, Sept. 7, at 5 a.m. CDT: Wagerers can only deposit money into their pre-registered account with approved mobile apps.

Thursday, Sept. 28, at 5 a.m. CDT: Approved mobile apps can start taking wagers.

“The KHRC is excited to open sports wagering and is working efficiently to meet the necessary deadlines. This is a careful process dedicated to wagering integrity and protecting bettors in the state of Kentucky,” Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Chairman Jonathan Rabinowitz said.

