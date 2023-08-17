Contact Troubleshooters
Gun violence reduction competition offering more than $6,000 for best idea

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Your ideas on how to reduce gun violence in Louisville could earn you $6,100.

The Crescent Hill Community Council (CHCC) is sponsoring the ‘Curbing Gun Violence in Jefferson County’ competition. The council said the cash prize for its competition could possibly grow even larger.

There’s still time to submit your ideas. To enter, you must live in Jefferson County and provide ideas that are doable with resources in the community.

The panel is made of 15 judges, including a man who lost his son to gun violence, members of the National Rifle Association, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department and members of the Louisville Metro Council.

Ideas will be accepted until Oct. 4, 2023. The winning idea will be unveiled Jan. 4, 2024.

Click here to submit your idea to curb gun violence in Louisville.

