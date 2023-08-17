JCPS families enjoy Kentucky State Fair before busing students back to school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the first day of the Kentucky State Fair, JCPS families arriving before 2 p.m. could bring two students in with them for free.

It was an opportunity to relax before JCPS buses begin rolling again.

However, some could not leave all their concerns at the gate.

“They said they were going to put him on a bus tomorrow afternoon,” Courtney Jackson said clutching her phone and waiting for a call from JCPS. “They were going to call me today and let me know.”

On the first day of JCPS classes, Jackson’s special needs son was bused to school but was never assigned a bus to get home.

Trying to relax at the Fair on Thursday, Jackson was still trying to make sure the problem does not happen again.

”I’m waiting for a phone call back from the compound,” Jackson said. “Special Needs West Compound.”

Even with all the distractions of the Kentucky State Fair, memories of the JCPS bus disaster were still fresh on parents’ minds.

”Well, he got put on the wrong bus at first but his aunt was there and caught it,” Nicole Hall said about her son’s experience on the first day of class. ”I think they (JCPS) will do OK. I know they’re really trying hard. They want to fix it. They’re going to have some hiccups, I’m sure.”

Elementary and Middle School students return to class Friday, nine days after opening day transportation failures forced JCPS to cancel classes. High School students return on Monday.

”Unknowns and everything I’m ready for it to start back and smoothly and they figure everything out,” Lydia Crowder said.

Crowder’s 3 children bus to 2 different schools. Last Wednesday, everyone got home an hour late.

”I expect buses to be on time in the morning and stop and pick up my children when they’re supposed to,” Crowder said. “And hopefully they get home when they’re supposed to also.”

