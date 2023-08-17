Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS family discount, more: what to know for opening day of Kentucky State Fair

Kentucky State Fair plans to lower prices to lure crowds
(tcw-wave)
By Noelle Friel
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair is offering a discount for JCPS families Thursday as the district delays the start of school.

On opening day, each parent or guardian with paid admission can bring up to two students at no additional cost until 2 p.m. Parking is not included in the deal.

Kissel Entertainment, the Thrill Ville operator, is also offering a buy-one-get-one all-day ride wristband. Thrill Ville opens at 3 p.m.

Something else fairgoers need to know is that if your child is heading to the state fair over the weekend, they’ll need to have a parent or guardian with them.

The Kentucky State Fair is implementing a new minor attendance policy. Monday to Thursday after 6 p.m. and all day on Friday through Sunday anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or chaperone who is 21 or older.

Adults must prove their age and IDs will be verified at the gate. Each adult can only chaperone six minors at a time and chaperones must stay at the fair with the minors they bring. They cannot drop kids off.

According to the fair’s policies listed on its website, anyone who tries to sneak past the security checkpoints will be committing a criminal trespassing offense which is subject to prosecution.

Misbehaving minors will be taken to the Lost Children Center to be reunited with their chaperone. Failure to comply will result in removal from the fairgrounds.

The policy comes after a group of people with noise-making machines caused panic among fairgoers who believed shots had been fired at last year’s state fair.

Nine people were arrested on charges including disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property and possession of a handgun. Six of those were minors.

Sound amplifiers are among the list of prohibited items at the fair, as well as fireworks, laser pointers and alarm devices.

For the complete schedule of events and to see the complete list of the fair’s policies, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Thrillville
Kentucky State Fair offers one day discount for JCPS students, families
UPDATE: Identity released of bicyclist struck, killed in Lyndon
Motorcyclist killed in Fern Creek area crash
Timothy Stone, 40, of Owenton
Man says he had 10 beers, a shot prior to deadly shooting of Carroll Co. student
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma

Latest News

The impact missing class has on students
The Labor Day weekend is fast approaching, and that means an annual festival is coming back to...
21st annual WorldFest returning to Louisville in early September
The Portland Community Center
Non-profit providing free child care at Louisville community centers
The non-profit’s mission is to provide equitable access to literacy education for children...
Non-profit providing free child care at Louisville community centers