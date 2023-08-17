JCPS family discount, more: what to know for opening day of Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair is offering a discount for JCPS families Thursday as the district delays the start of school.

On opening day, each parent or guardian with paid admission can bring up to two students at no additional cost until 2 p.m. Parking is not included in the deal.

Kissel Entertainment, the Thrill Ville operator, is also offering a buy-one-get-one all-day ride wristband. Thrill Ville opens at 3 p.m.

Something else fairgoers need to know is that if your child is heading to the state fair over the weekend, they’ll need to have a parent or guardian with them.

The Kentucky State Fair is implementing a new minor attendance policy. Monday to Thursday after 6 p.m. and all day on Friday through Sunday anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or chaperone who is 21 or older.

Adults must prove their age and IDs will be verified at the gate. Each adult can only chaperone six minors at a time and chaperones must stay at the fair with the minors they bring. They cannot drop kids off.

According to the fair’s policies listed on its website, anyone who tries to sneak past the security checkpoints will be committing a criminal trespassing offense which is subject to prosecution.

Misbehaving minors will be taken to the Lost Children Center to be reunited with their chaperone. Failure to comply will result in removal from the fairgrounds.

The policy comes after a group of people with noise-making machines caused panic among fairgoers who believed shots had been fired at last year’s state fair.

Nine people were arrested on charges including disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property and possession of a handgun. Six of those were minors.

Sound amplifiers are among the list of prohibited items at the fair, as well as fireworks, laser pointers and alarm devices.

For the complete schedule of events and to see the complete list of the fair’s policies, click or tap here.

