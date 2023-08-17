John Boel signs copies of “Cast Away” at Kentucky State Fair

Contact Troubleshooters
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News Anchor and Troubleshooter John Boel is normally the one asking the tough questions. However, he spent Thursday morning fielding questions about fishing at the Kentucky State Fair.

For those who don’t know, Boel is an avid angler.

He’s signing copies of his new book “Cast Away” at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife booth. It’s described as five generations of family fish stories, and it’s as much about relationships as casting and reeling.

Boel said he enjoys opportunities like this to talk to people about his other passion outside of journalism.

“Immediately they start asking me fishing questions,” Boel said. “They’re probing, looking for secret spots. I’ve got to be careful not to give away everything. Is that in the book? There are many secrets revealed. In fact my dad, after he read it, said, ‘You just gave away all your secrets.’ I said dad, I don’t care. I’m 61, let other people have fun now.”

Boel will be back at the fair on Saturday and a few days next week to sign copies of Cast Away. To see where you can buy the book, click or tap here.

