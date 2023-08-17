Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LIVE @ 3 PM: LMPD to show officer-involved shooting body cam, announce new investigation policy

By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is expected to release body cam footage from the latest officer-involved shooting in the Clifton neighborhood that happened earlier this month.

A new policy is also expected to be announced on how officer-involved shootings are investigated.

Watch the news conference in the video player below.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Identity released of bicyclist struck, killed in Lyndon
Coroner Identifies man killed in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville identified
Taylor Childers, 29, of Louisville, and Steven Andre Jones, 26, of Madison, Ind., were arrested...
2 charged in attempt to use prosthetic limb to smuggle drugs into the Oldham County jail
W Market St & S 26th St
Man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood

Latest News

LMPD says possible medical issue may have resulted in car going wrong way through downtown
Jack Harlow announces ‘No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour’
The 119th Kentucky State Fair runs from August 17 until August 27.
Kentucky State Fair officially underway
Deadly early morning crash in Shively left dozens without power