LMPD: Heavy police presence near East Liberty, South Shelby streets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a heavy police presence near East Liberty Street and South Shelby Street in Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Police Department made a social media post Thursday afternoon that said people should avoid the area.

LMPD 1st Division currently has a suspect in custody and police do not believe there is further danger to the public.

This is a developing story.

