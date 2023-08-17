Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Heavy police presence near East Liberty, South Shelby streets

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a heavy police presence near East Liberty Street and South Shelby Street in Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Police Department made a social media post Thursday afternoon that said people should avoid the area.

LMPD 1st Division currently has a suspect in custody and police do not believe there is further danger to the public.

This is a developing story.

