Motorcyclist identified after crash in Fern Creek area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who died in a motorcycle crash this week in Louisville’s Fern Creek area has been identified.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said a the crash happened on Tuesday at about 1:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Bardstown Road. An SUV was reportedly entering the road and pulled out in front of the motorcycle.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said 25-year-old Prospect resident Darius A. Maldonado died on the day of the crash from blunt force injuries. His death is being ruled as an accident.

The SUV driver was taken to a hospital for injuries that Louisville Metro police said appeared to be not life-threatening.

The LMPD Traffic Unit started investigating the crash on the day it occurred.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.