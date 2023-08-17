Contact Troubleshooters
Record-breaking freshman class moves onto campus at UofL

UofL's newest class is the largest the university's ever had.
UofL's newest class is the largest the university's ever had.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville students are slowly filling up the campus dorms.

More than 3,000 students moved to campus this week, part of the largest incoming class of freshmen ever for the university.

UofL President Kim Schatzel took over as president earlier this year, so it’s her first official move-in day as president.

She’s been a college administrator for years but said move-in day only gets more exciting as the years go on.

Parents across the board are expressing an array of emotions, leaving their children behind, some for the first time.

“That’s going to be hard,” Craig Coe said, fighting back tears. “I am her biggest fan and I can’t imagine her not being in my life.”

Coe’s daughter, Kendra, a graduate of Cumberland County High School, said she wants to work in pediatrics upon graduation.

“I’m a proud dad right now, I know that,” Coe said.

Coe said the drive to Louisville from their home in Burkesville, KY is only a couple of hours away, so they can still visit when they need to.

