Representative Houchin visits Family and Children’s Place

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Congresswoman Erin Houchin visited the Family and Children’s Place in Jeffersonville on Wednesday.

The child advocacy center provides professional and specialized counseling services to hundreds of children and families through tough times. There were over 1,000 children and families who received services from the center in 2022 alone.

Houchin began her career as a family preservation worker for the New Hope Services and wants to continue helping children and families within her current position.

“Child advocacy centers have been, played a very important role in protecting kids and allowing them to have a safe space to go through the investigation process when they have been victims,” Houchin said. “So certainly that is something I want to talk about. I’d like to go back to Washington and talk about the good work that’s being done in this district in Indiana. And so I can take that back, I want to learn what the challenges are and any ways that we can be helpful back in D.C.”

The Family and Children’s Place has served the southern Indiana community for over 25 years.

