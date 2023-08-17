Shively man sentenced for killing wife, shooting his daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 56-year-old Ronald Burdette was sentenced on Thursday after entering a guilty plea to one count of murder, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, according to a release.

Officials said Burdette plead guilty to shooting and killing his wife in their home, shooting his daughter in the neck, and firing a shot toward his son. This happened on May 15, 2022.

The court sentenced Burdette to 25 years for murder, 20 years for assault, and five years for wanton endangerment set to run concurrently for a total of 25 years. He is not eligible for probation and will not be eligible for parole until he serves 20 years.

