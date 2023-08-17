Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Shively man sentenced for killing wife, shooting his daughter

Ronald Burdette was arrested May 16. 2022, in Jeffersonville, In. He was wanted in connection...
Ronald Burdette was arrested May 16. 2022, in Jeffersonville, In. He was wanted in connection with a homicide on May 15, 2022, at a home on Appleton Lane in Shively, Ky.(Source: Clark County (Ind.) Jail)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 56-year-old Ronald Burdette was sentenced on Thursday after entering a guilty plea to one count of murder, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, according to a release.

Officials said Burdette plead guilty to shooting and killing his wife in their home, shooting his daughter in the neck, and firing a shot toward his son. This happened on May 15, 2022.

The court sentenced Burdette to 25 years for murder, 20 years for assault, and five years for wanton endangerment set to run concurrently for a total of 25 years. He is not eligible for probation and will not be eligible for parole until he serves 20 years.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Identifies man killed in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road
UPDATE: Identity released of bicyclist struck, killed in Lyndon
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville identified
Taylor Childers, 29, of Louisville, and Steven Andre Jones, 26, of Madison, Ind., were arrested...
2 charged in attempt to use prosthetic limb to smuggle drugs into the Oldham County jail
On Aug. 16, 2023, Indiana State Police Troopers executed a search warrant at the...
ISP serving search warrants at home of former Clark County sheriff

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for August 17th, 2023. This week we're talking...
Hokey Weather Facts 8/17/23
UPS drivers show off their skills at National Driving Competition
Image of a hand to hand drug transaction recorded by WAVE News Troubleshooter John Boel during...
The Troubleshooters: Sign of change observed in drug house investigation
On Thursday, JCPS Board of Education members said they need Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio to...
JCPS families enjoy Kentucky State Fair before busing students back to school