Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 8/17

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Tracking a potent front that won’t have much action in terms of rain with it. However, some of our area near and north of the Louisville Metro could get a quick t-storm this evening this passes through.

Otherwise, spotty showers will be the main theme that will fade out as we head into the late night hours.

Hopefully you get some rain out of this---we will be dry for quite some time.

More on this on the video!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Identity released of bicyclist struck, killed in Lyndon
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville identified
Coroner Identifies man killed in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road
W Market St & S 26th St
Man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood
Taylor Childers, 29, of Louisville, and Steven Andre Jones, 26, of Madison, Ind., were arrested...
2 charged in attempt to use prosthetic limb to smuggle drugs into the Oldham County jail

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog Update with Brian Goode
StormTALK! 8/17
Motorcyclist identified after crash in Fern Creek area
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Another sunny, pleasant day; Few showers overnight
Deadly early morning crash in Shively leaves dozens without power