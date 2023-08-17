StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 8/17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Tracking a potent front that won’t have much action in terms of rain with it. However, some of our area near and north of the Louisville Metro could get a quick t-storm this evening this passes through.

Otherwise, spotty showers will be the main theme that will fade out as we head into the late night hours.

Hopefully you get some rain out of this---we will be dry for quite some time.

More on this on the video!

