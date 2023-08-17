Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Troubleshooters: Vacation pay part of focus of state police investigation of former sheriff

Jamey Noel retired with more than 1,000 hours of leave time. His accrual appears to violate state law.
By Mark Stevens
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel waits for potential criminal charges following a state police raid of his home and business, he will no longer draw a paycheck from Clark County.

Records show he was set to be paid through January of next year, even though he announced his retirement in April, as he drew down his accumulated leave.

Elected officials in Clark County don’t get vacation time or overtime.

They don’t punch a clock because they are accountable to voters.

However, former Sheriff Noel was supposed to remain on the payroll for nearly seven months because of a policy he put into place that appears to contradict state law.

11 days before taking office as Clark County Sheriff in 2015, Noel was hired by interim Sheriff Brian Meyer as an employee of the department, even though he would receive two more paychecks from state police. Sources said Noel wanted to keep his law enforcement powers.

“I want the officers to be proud to be in that car and the community to be proud that they’re there,” Noel said on election night in 2014.

As Sheriff, Noel had an initial salary of around $132,000, the highest in Clark County. When he retired in April after eight years as sheriff, his pay stub showed he had accumulated more than 1,000 hours of leave time, allowing him to collect seven months more pay during his retirement. However, the Clark County handbook says elected officials do not earn leave. County Attorney Scott Lewis explained Noel earned the leave time because of his status as an employee before his election. The policy said any Sheriff’s office employee who wins the election must resign unless it’s a part-time elected position, or they’re elected sheriff.

“Conflict of interest occurs when an employee becomes an elected member of the executive, legislative, or fiscal body of that same unit,” former State Representative Kevin Mahan said.

Lawmakers passed a law in 2012 forcing government employees who win elections in the same office that employs them to resign.

“I see a lot of issues,” Indiana University Law Professor Cynthia Baker said.

She compared the Clark County Sheriff’s regulation against state law for WAVE.

“An individual is considered to have resigned as a government employee when the individual assumed elected office is pretty clear,” Baker said.

She said there was another big problem.

“They both seem to be in conflict with state statute,” Baker said.

Counties can’t approve policies that violate state law.

The attorney for the Clark County Sheriffs Merit Board told WAVE it doesn’t approve regulations. Those are created by the sheriff. This policy was created while Noel was sheriff. When WAVE calculated the leave policy for his time not as sheriff, but as an employee, four months and 11 days, he would earn 16 hours.

“They’ll have the opportunity to run,” Mahan said. “It’s just if elected they’ll have to make a decision on whether they’re going to hold office or keep their position.”

WAVE sent Noel a detailed email asking him for an interview to explain this.

He did not respond.

Sheriff Scottie Maples sent a statement saying:

“Several months ago, a review by my office uncovered troubling evidence of potential criminal activity including financial and payroll irregularities involving former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel. We sent that evidence to the Indiana State Police for an independent investigation and provided all the assistance we could. As part of our cooperation with ISP, we were asked not to say or do anything that could have compromised the investigation. After yesterday’s search warrants were executed, I can now say that we believe Jamey Noel was not legally entitled to all of the personal time off he was being paid for after his resignation. My office will not pay him any additional leave and will work with the state to claw back any funds that were improperly paid. Please refer any questions to the Indiana State Police as this is an ongoing investigation”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Identifies man killed in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road
UPDATE: Identity released of bicyclist struck, killed in Lyndon
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville identified
Taylor Childers, 29, of Louisville, and Steven Andre Jones, 26, of Madison, Ind., were arrested...
2 charged in attempt to use prosthetic limb to smuggle drugs into the Oldham County jail
On Aug. 16, 2023, Indiana State Police Troopers executed a search warrant at the...
ISP serving search warrants at home of former Clark County sheriff

Latest News

Onyx Sands was shot in the back on July 10th during a road rage incident and now has to use a...
‘The best day ever’: 6-year-old shot in back goes home from Frazier
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Enjoy the pleasant weather while you can!
Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for August 17th, 2023. This week we're talking...
Hokey Weather Facts 8/17/23
Ronald Burdette was arrested May 16. 2022, in Jeffersonville, In. He was wanted in connection...
Shively man sentenced for killing wife, shooting his daughter