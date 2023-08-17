Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

Former President Donald Trump speaks before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Former President Donald Trump speaks before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va., after facing a judge on federal conspiracy charges that allege he conspired to subvert the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge Thursday night to set an April 2026 trial date in the case in Washington charging the former president with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The suggested date is a dramatic counter to the Justice Department’s recommendation last week of a Jan. 2 trial.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set the date during a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 28.

Trump’s 2024 calendar figures to be packed with court dates and campaign appearances as the former president confronts a presidential primary season while bracing for trials in four separate cases and four different cities.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Identifies man killed in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road
UPDATE: Identity released of bicyclist struck, killed in Lyndon
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville identified
Taylor Childers, 29, of Louisville, and Steven Andre Jones, 26, of Madison, Ind., were arrested...
2 charged in attempt to use prosthetic limb to smuggle drugs into the Oldham County jail
On Aug. 16, 2023, Indiana State Police Troopers executed a search warrant at the...
ISP serving search warrants at home of former Clark County sheriff

Latest News

Onyx Sands was shot in the back on July 10th during a road rage incident and now has to use a...
‘The best day ever’: 6-year-old shot in back goes home from Frazier
A food cart owner in Oregon tested a menu of cold food to spare his team from using the fryer...
Food cart owner sells cold items only to keep employees cool during heat
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Enjoy the pleasant weather while you can!
FILE - President Joe Biden, left, talks with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South...
At Camp David, Biden aims to nudge Japan and South Korea toward greater unity in complicated Pacific