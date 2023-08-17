Contact Troubleshooters
UofL Health offers free cancer screenings at Kentucky State Fair

University of Louisville Hospital
University of Louisville Hospital
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday was the first day of the Kentucky State Fair and UofL Health is offering free cancer screenings and education resources at the Expo Center.

Attendees can find the booth from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the South Wing B. Free skin and prostate cancer screenings as well as mammography screenings will be there. A medical provider is required for the mammography screening.

Educational resources for tobacco and cancer will also be available for those who stop by.

