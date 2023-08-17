UPS drivers show off their skills at National Driving Competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Truck Driving Competition is happening in Columbus, Ohio and there are three Kentucky drivers with UPS who are competing for a top spot this year.

Drivers demonstrate their skills through a series of tests. There’s a written test, pre-trip inspection and then the skills test.

Pete Dreisbach has been a UPS driver for five and a half years. He’s proud to have finished in fifth place last year, and he’s been working hard to improve for this year’s competition.

“In order to go to the competition, you have to have a year of safe driving,” Dreisbach said. “So, that’s pretty much any kind of accident whether it’s your fault or not. So even if somebody runs a red light and hits your car, then you’re not allowed to participate, even if you’ve already won state and can go to nationals. We face a lot of difficult things in our day-to-day.”

The National Truck Driving Competition finished on Sunday, Aug. 19th. It has been a yearly event since 1937.

