Young victim of road rage shooting goes home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 6-year-old girl shot in the back during a road rage incident is home from the hospital.

Just after Noon, Onyx Sands wheeled herself out of Frazier Rehabilitation Institute where she has been undergoing therapy for the last month.

On the night of July 10, Onyx was in a car with her family when a road rage incident with a group of motorcyclists led to shots being fired. One of the bullets went through her spine leaving her without the ability to walk.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.