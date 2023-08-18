Contact Troubleshooters
Churchill Downs talks about horse safety ahead of Fall Meet

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs said they are still working to figure out what caused the 12 horse deaths during the Spring Meet.

Those deaths lead the track to move the remaining races to Ellis Park.

Churchill Downs said they have a team of 15 vets on the track at all times to monitor horses. There is also a machine vets use to spot any potential problems with horses at the cellular level.

Track officials said horse safety starts before the animals get on the track.

“Based on paper risk factors, so we can identify any irregularities, any type of issue that might require veterinary intervention, we have time to do that,” officials said. “We are entering seven days out so that if a horse enters today, he isn’t going to race for approximately a week.”

The Fall Meet starts Sept. 14.

