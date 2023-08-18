Extra long lines at pickup lanes as JCPS parents avoid putting students on buses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The line of cars started forming at Noe Middle School more than an hour and a half before classes let out.

Parents in the aftermath of widespread JCPS transportation failures were not taking any chances.

”Last week I was in line for a little over an hour,” Rolanda Hamilton said. “So yes, I did want to beat the traffic and come here earlier.”

The early arrivals had to wait. Archie Snorton decided to get out of his car for a while and wait for his granddaughter in the shade.

”I feel good that I’m picking her up instead of her getting at home at seven or eight o’clock at night,” Snorton said. “I know she gets there at 4 to 4:30. That’s why I’ve come to pick her up now.”

As school let out at 3:20 p.m., cars were lined up for a block in all four directions of a nearby intersection.

”This time last year, 49 minutes, 30 minutes before pick-up time, I’ve been in the parking lot,” Joel Brown said. “I would’ve been in the parking lot as opposed to out here on Brook Street. So, I can tell you there’s 4 times as many kids out here getting picked up as there was last year.”

Parents could be looking at a new normal. Some want to see the root cause of the JCPS transportation debacle addressed before putting their students back on the bus.

”It could be next year unless a lot of changes happen,” Marisa Adams said.

When asked what changes were important to her, Adams said, “More bus drivers will be great (and) more routes.”

