FORECAST: A fantastic Friday forecast is in the works

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine, low humidity and pleasant temperatures for Friday
  • Dry through the weekend with warming temperatures
  • Some of the hottest temperatures of the year arrive with next week’s heatwave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You couldn’t ask for better weather for a Friday! Today’s forecast features plenty of sunshine and below-average temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s with low humidity. Despite some upper-level clouds, we’ll still expect cool and refreshing temperatures overnight. Lower humidity will help temperatures to fall into the 50s and low 60s across most of the region.

Wildfire smoke drifting overhead tomorrow will keep our skies hazy. The smoke looks to stay high enough in the atmosphere to keep from causing air quality issues. Sunshine remains in Saturday’s forecast, pushing highs in the mid-80s. Hazy skies remain Saturday night. Expect lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, 18, 2023

