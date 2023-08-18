FORECAST: Hazy skies return briefly before next week’s heat wave

WEATHER HEADLINES

One final cool night with 50s for many early Saturday

Wildfire smoke aloft promotes a hazy sky on Saturday

Week-long heat wave begins Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mostly clear sky will help usher low temperatures down into the 50s and lower 60s overnight. A patch or two of fog is possible in valleys and near bodies of water early Saturday, but this doesn’t look to be widespread.

Saturday is a hazy day as wildfire smoke from fires in Canada and the Mountain West moves overhead. This smoke will be too far up in the atmosphere to cause air quality issues, thankfully. Expect highs in the 80s Saturday afternoon.

We’ll keep the haze around Saturday evening, but it will depart by Sunday morning. This will leave us with a clearer sky and lows in the 60s by then. With full sunshine and a dome of high pressure nudging in from the west on Sunday, we’ll get the green light for our well-advertised heat wave to begin. Highs will be well into the 90s Sunday afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s are likely most of next week as this “heat dome” stubbornly sits over us for days on end. This will also shut down our rain chances until at least Friday as high pressure suppresses precipitation.

There is some uncertainty about when exactly this heat wave will end, with some data pointing toward a cold front by Friday of next week while other data is less aggressive with that feature. Heat wave setups like this can be slow to break, so we’re not overly optimistic that we’ll see the 90s end by next weekend.

We’ll keep you updated!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.