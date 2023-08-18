Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Pleasant day before haze and heat return

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Less-humid and sunny today
  • Wildfire smoke returns Saturday; Air quality issues not expected
  • Heat wave begins on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine is in today’s forecast as temperatures rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity will be lower today thanks to yesterday’s cold front. We’ll see some upper-level clouds tonight; however, they will not inhibit our cool-down. Lower humidity will help temperatures to fall into the 50s across most of the region.

Wildfire smoke drifting overhead tomorrow will keep our skies hazy. The smoke looks to stay high enough in the atmosphere to keep from causing air quality issues. Sunshine remains in Saturday’s forecast, pushing highs in the mid-80s. Hazy skies remain Saturday night. Expect lows in the 60s.

The smoky haze lingers into Sunday, but it will likely be thin enough to allow our well-advertised heat wave to begin. The 90s stick around throughout next week as the forecast remains dry.

Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
