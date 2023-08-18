FORECAST: Pleasant day before haze and heat return

WEATHER HEADLINES

Less-humid and sunny today

Wildfire smoke returns Saturday; Air quality issues not expected

Heat wave begins on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine is in today’s forecast as temperatures rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity will be lower today thanks to yesterday’s cold front. We’ll see some upper-level clouds tonight; however, they will not inhibit our cool-down. Lower humidity will help temperatures to fall into the 50s across most of the region.

Wildfire smoke drifting overhead tomorrow will keep our skies hazy. The smoke looks to stay high enough in the atmosphere to keep from causing air quality issues. Sunshine remains in Saturday’s forecast, pushing highs in the mid-80s. Hazy skies remain Saturday night. Expect lows in the 60s.

The smoky haze lingers into Sunday, but it will likely be thin enough to allow our well-advertised heat wave to begin. The 90s stick around throughout next week as the forecast remains dry.

