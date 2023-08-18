Contact Troubleshooters
Former Commonwealth’s Attorney arrested by FBI

Former Commonwealth’s Attorney arrested by FBI
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Commonwealth’s Attorney was arrested by the FBI in Morehead Friday morning.

The FBI says Ronnie Goldy is expected to make his first appearance in court next week.

We do not know the charges yet.

Goldy was impeached and successfully convicted in a unanimous vote in March.

Justices say Goldy did favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos.

Goldy is being lodged in the Woodford County Detention Center.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

