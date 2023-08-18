Former UofL Basketball star recovering from emergency surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former UofL Basketball legend Wesley Cox is going through a number of health issues.

Cox is recovering from an emergency surgery that caused him to lose both of his legs.

Louisville residents are helping Cox in his efforts to make a recovery from the surgery with donations to a GoFundMe.

“It’s something you don’t think about,” Cox said. “You just think about playing.”

The UofL Basketball Hall of Famer was a four-year starter from 1973 to 1977, leading the Cardinals in the top 20 in scoring and rebounding.

The former Cardinals star has now lost both of his legs due to amputation.

“I’ve learned to accept what has happened to me,” Cox said.

The Male High grad and Louisville star is learning to battle through adversity.

“It’s slowing me down, but it will not stop me,” said Cox.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist with the costs Cox has incurred.

“It’s getting off of the ground,” Cox said. “Next week, I’m looking at getting another prosthetic to go with it. I will be able to get up and balance myself and do just about what everyone else can do.”

Cox’s fans are helping, donating and assisting him in his new reality.

“I’m very grateful, and it shows me how much they love you,” Cox said. “It’s not about basketball, it’s about them reaching out to you as a person.”

Despite his struggles, Cox said his faith is helping him persist.

“God is my only source and my brother,” Cox said. “He’s a young preacher at our church. He keeps me straight.”

The GoFundMe set up for Wesley Cox will focus on covering medical bills and prosthetics that Cox can not cover through insurance.

To donate, click or tap here.

