Human remains uncovered at University of Kentucky construction site
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Construction crews at the University of Kentucky have uncovered skeletal human remains.
UK Police Chief Joe Monroe confirmed the discovery Friday morning.
He says crews found the bones at a construction site on Scott Street.
The coroner’s office is collecting the remains to investigate.
Chief Monroe says investigators believe the remains are from an old cemetery.
