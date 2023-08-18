Contact Troubleshooters
Human remains uncovered at University of Kentucky construction site

(WKYT News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Construction crews at the University of Kentucky have uncovered skeletal human remains.

UK Police Chief Joe Monroe confirmed the discovery Friday morning.

He says crews found the bones at a construction site on Scott Street.

The coroner’s office is collecting the remains to investigate.

Chief Monroe says investigators believe the remains are from an old cemetery.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

