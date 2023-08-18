Contact Troubleshooters
I-71 North, South lane closures scheduled in Oldham County

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are going to be working on constructing new interchange ramps on Interstate 71 in Oldham County next week.

There are lanes scheduled to be closed on I-71 North and I-71 South at KY 2857 (LaGrange Parkway) between mile marker 21 and mile marker 20. Crews will be working between KY 53 and KY 393, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Below are details on the lane closures set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Tuesday, Aug. 22 - Right lane of I-71 South will be closed.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Aug. 25 - Left lane on I-71 South and right lane on I-71 North will be closed.

KYTC said drivers should take a different route travel through the construction zone with caution.

The interchange project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024, according to the release.

